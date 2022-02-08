Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler give a behind-the-scenes look at ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their upcoming sequel, Murder Mystery 2.

Sandler, 55, is seen wrapping his arm around Aniston, 52, as the stunning ocean is seen behind them.

The second slide in the presentation is a video of the cast and crew on a beach in Hawaii, with Sandler flashing a peace sign to the camera.

“It’s back to work with my pal.”

The joint caption reads: “(hashtag)MurderMystery2.”

Jennifer Garner, Juliette Lewis, Noah Schnapp, and Luis Gerardo Méndez, who co-starred in the first film, all left encouraging and humorous comments.

Jodie Turner-Smith, who will be a part of the sequel’s cast, also had something to say.

In 2019, Sandler and Aniston starred as married couple Nick and Audrey, who were caught up in an international incident while on their long-overdue honeymoon.

While little is known about the sequel, Variety reported in January that it will see the duo “get embroiled in another international caper.” The magazine also revealed that Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo, and Zurin Villanueva have joined the cast, in addition to Turner-Smith.

This is the third collaboration between Aniston and Sandler.

Just Go With It, a 2011 rom-com, was their first collaboration.

While promoting their new film, Murder Mystery, the actors spoke with ET about reuniting on screen after so many years.

In the video above, you can hear what they said.

