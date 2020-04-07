Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Will “Always Remain Friends,” Says Pal Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge “loved” Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt together.

The iconic singer-songwriter couldn’t help but gush over her pals during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night. During a game of “Iso-Lay It On Us,” a fan asked Etheridge what she thought of the “hysteria” over Aniston and Pitt’s reunion earlier this year at the 2020 SAG Awards.

In response to the question about the exes, Etheridge—who performed at the celeb duo’s wedding in 2000—laughed and said, “Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned.”

“Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful,” Etheridge went on to share. “I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts.”

Etheridge also added, “Of course we would always…those were the glory days…I remember those days.”

Pitt and Aniston, who split in 2005, have remained on friendly terms in recent years, with fans hoping for a romantic reunion. However, it seems as though they’re just supportive of one another.

During the same game on WWHL, fellow guests Kristen Johnston revealed what it was like dating Ryan Reynolds back in the ’90s. Describing the relationship in three words, Johnston said, “It was so long ago I forgot, but literally, so nice, great guy lovely. Lovely person.”

Take a look at the video above to see Etheridge and Johnston talk about Aniston, Pitt and Reynolds!

