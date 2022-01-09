Jennifer Aniston Debunks ‘Nasty’ Rumors That She “Refused” to Have Kids With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston Clears Up ‘Nasty’ Rumors That She “Refused” to Have Kids With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston, an actress and producer who has been a part of the pop culture scene for three decades, is one of the most well-known people on the planet.

Aniston, who is widely regarded as one of Hollywood’s most attractive actors, has been married twice but has never had children, and her fertility has been a hot topic in the entertainment industry for years.

Aniston recently addressed the ongoing pregnancy rumors, explaining why she finds the speculation about her family planning “nasty.”

Aniston’s love life has gotten a lot of attention since she’s been in the spotlight.

Brad Pitt, an actor, was her first major media relationship.

Pitt married Angelina Jolie in 2000, and the two quickly became known as Hollywood’s “golden couple.” They were married for five years before divorcing amid a storm of controversy.

Pitt had a large brood with Jolie, but Aniston and Pitt never had any children together.

Justin Theroux was Aniston’s second husband.

They tied the knot in 2015 and divorced two years later.

While Aniston and Theroux had several pet dogs together, they never had children during their marriage, leading many fans to wonder if Aniston ever wanted children.

The tabloid speculation went into overdrive, and as Aniston recently admitted, the rumors had gotten to her.

Although Aniston has spoken about her personal life before, in a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she got more personal than ever, discussing the “nasty” rumors about her fertility and how social media has exacerbated the gossip.

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” Aniston told BuzzFeed News.

“You have no idea what’s going on with me personally, medically, why I can’t… can I have kids?” Aniston said, adding, “They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

