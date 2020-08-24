Jennifer Aniston drops f-bomb and flips off friend Courteney Cox during game of pool ahead of Brad Pitt reunion

JENNIFER Aniston flipped off Courteney Cox during a friendly game of pool after it was recently announced Jen would reunite with Brad Pitt.

Courteney wrote in a caption for the Instagram video featuring Jen’s middle finger: “I may have had a good night…but could my friend BE any cuter?”

Courteney, who played Monica Geller in Friends, is seen pointing out where her co-star should hit the ball to make it into the pocket.

Jen, who played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, fired back: “F**k off.”

“Try it again,” someone says off camera before the actress finally makes the shot.

Jen finished with: “I’m just, you know, its been a long time.”

The video comes shortly after Jen posted a photo ex-husband Brad Pitt as a promo for their upcoming reunion for the table reading of the classic 1982 movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

The reading will be Brad and Jen’s second reunion this year, following their backstage meeting at the SAG Awards.

The pair were married from 2001 to 2005.

However, the couple have reconciled their friendship, and Brad was at Jen’s 50th birthday party last year.

Brad went on to marry Angelina Jolie, and they share children Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad and Angelina’s two-year marriage broke up in September 2016.

The reading comes as the estranged couple continues to finalize their divorce.

The virtual table read, which will also star Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Morgan Freeman to raise money for Penn’s charity CORE Response.