Jennifer Aniston is loved by Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, and a slew of other celebrities.

Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood’s most adored figures, and even her co-stars have jumped on the Team Jen bandwagon.

As Rachel Green in the classic ’90s sitcom, Friends, she took the industry by storm and formed a number of strong bonds with her fellow actors as her career progressed.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt Leblanc, and Matthew Perry, who co-starred with her on Friends, still rave about their friendship with the Golden Globe winner.

Aniston has been a rock for some of her closest friends during their most trying times.

During her divorce from David Arquette, Cox admitted in a 2010 interview that she relied on her former co-star.

After separating from Brad Pitt after five years of marriage in 2005, the Just Go With It star could relate to Cox’s emotional state at the time.

At the time, the Cougar Town alum told Access Online, “We just have fun, we laugh, we’re inseparable and it’s great.”

“It’s funny, a lot of my really close friends are going through this right now, or have gone through it, like Jennifer [who]has… yeah, Jennifer has been amazing for sure.”

In both her personal and professional lives, the Murder Mystery actress is devoted to a small group of co-stars, such as Adam Sandler and Jason Bateman.

Sandler first collaborated with Aniston in 2011, and he told Us Weekly that he admires the strength of their partnership.

In January 2020, he said, “Jennifer and I are great friends.”

“She does a good job without me.”

When she invites me along for the ride, I’m overjoyed!”

Nothing compares to working with the Morning Show star, even for up-and-comers.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who co-stars with Aniston in the Apple TV(plus) show, told Us exclusively that she admires her co-star for being a “very powerful woman” on and off set.

When Aniston’s friends are around her, it’s no surprise that they feel so special and loved.

The actress values her friendships above all else, telling Red magazine in the United Kingdom in 2011 that her chosen family is all she needs to get by.

“Would you mind telling me where you’d be?”

