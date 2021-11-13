Jennifer Aniston Is the Actress in Taylor Swift’s Version of “All Too Well,” According to Taylor Swift Fans.

Why Jennifer Aniston Is the Actress in Taylor Swift’s Version of “All Too Well”

Another album, and yet another set of Easter eggs.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was released by Taylor Swift on November 1st.

12, and her fans are scouring the lyrics for clues as to who she’s singing about.

Swift fans have long suspected that the song is about Jake Gyllenhaal, whom the pop star dated for three months in 2010. The new extended version of the song appears to back up that theory—and also introduces some new characters.

Fans have speculated about the actress’s identity based on one lyric in particular: “Not weeping in a party bathroom/Some actress asking me what happened, you/That’s what happened, you.”

Fans have discovered an article that they believe identifies her in the 15 hours since the song’s release.

Jennifer Aniston, according to the Daily News, offered Taylor a shoulder to cry on at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards, telling her that “everything will be okay.”

According to the outlet, the Friends actress told Taylor to “go out there and have fun,” referring to Taylor’s relationship with John Mayer.

Jennifer’s and Taylor’s publicists did not respond to E! News’ requests for comment.

Jennifer’s representative has declined to comment.

Taylor gives many hints about the ex-boyfriends she sings about, but she never confirms their identities.

She’s only said that she made amends with the person at the center of Red’s inspiration.

“I heard from the guy that most of Red is about. He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me,” Taylor said in a 2013 interview with New York Magazine.

It was like looking through a photo album.’

A different ex, on the other hand, sent Taylor “ranting, crazy emails.”

Jake hasn’t said much about his brief relationship with Taylor, though his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, has revealed that she has no idea where Taylor’s scarf from “All Too Well” ended up. The exact lyric is, “And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house.”

“I never understood why everyone was so interested in this scarf.”

In a 2017 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the actress said, “I’m in the dark about the scarf.”

“I don’t know, it’s entirely possible.”