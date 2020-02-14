Jennifer Aniston Proves a Little Black Dress Is All You Need for an Oscars After-Party

All hail the queen of the black dress, Jennifer Aniston!

As the stars aligned in Los Angeles in honor of Hollywood’s biggest night, the Morning Show actress popped up when it came time to celebrate. On Sunday night, Aniston smiled for pictures inside Netflix’s Oscars after-party at the San Vicente Bungalows. The actress was not alone as she posed alongside Amanda Anka and Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

While it looks like the ladies were having a good time, they simultaneously made a case for a sartorial classic: the little black dress. Whether on purpose or accidentally, the trio of women were all on the same fashion page and sporting versions of the simply chic look. While Anka donned a strapless one, Cox sported a one-shoulder number and Aniston was dressed in another with a high neck and seemingly low back.

Though elaborate, glitzy designs are often the go-to for Oscars after-parties, look no further than Aniston’s look as proof that a little black dress always fits in.

If there’s one thing we know for certain about the longtime star, it’s that she loves a black dress. Whether sequined or strapless, short or plunging, the actress has rocked an array of black designs over the years.

At this year’s Golden Globes, she stepped out in a black belted gown by Dior with a voluminous ruffled neckline.

While she switched things up for the 2020 SAG Awards, donning a white satin Dior design from 1999, this most recent LBD is evidence yet again that not only will it never go out of style, but will also forever have a spot in Aniston’s wardrobe.