Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Justin Theroux for ‘Facts of Life’ Special: Photo

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunited for a taping of Facts of Life on Tuesday, December 7, four years after their divorce.

The 50-year-old actor shared a photo of himself in a group hug with the Morning Show host, 52, and Ann Dowd on Instagram Story.

Theroux captioned the smiling photo, “Anne-Sandwich.”

More photos from the Live in Front of a Studio Audience special were posted by the Washington, DC native, who went on to call Dowd, 65, a “national treasure,” alongside Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Jon Stewart, and other celebrities.

On Tuesday, Aniston shared an Instagram slideshow with the caption, “One for the memories.”

“@jenniferaniston you and different strokes is everything,” Ryan Reynolds commented on the social media post with heart emojis, while Drew Barrymore gushed, “@jenniferaniston you and different strokes is everything.”

We’re all waiting for this, so I talked about it on (hashtag)drewsnews and @thedrewbarrymoreshow.

Thank you so much for making this public.”

Aniston said earlier this month on Entertainment Tonight that she “always wanted to be in The Facts of Life,” which ran from 1979 to 1988 and was the latest sitcom to be reimagined as part of Kimmel’s live ABC project.

“I wanted to go to a boarding school,” the actress explained.

I desired a Mrs.

Garrett, I’ve always wanted all of those girlfriends, and now I get them!”

The Los Angeles native was married to Theroux from 2015 to 2017, and the two have remained friends since their divorce.

Theroux spoke to The New York Times a year after their breakup about their “shifting and changing” relationship.

In September 2018, the Mosquito Coast star explained, “It was heartbreaking only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day.”

“[Our friendship] is something we both take great pride in.”

The screenwriter told Esquire in April that their split was not “dramatic,” adding, “We love each other.”

I truly value our friendship.

We can’t be together and still bring happiness and friendship to each other.

She also makes me very, very laugh.

