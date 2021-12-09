Jennifer Aniston Says She Left the ‘Friends’ Reunion ‘At Certain Points’ — Here’s Why

Jennifer Aniston Acknowledges She Left the ‘Friends’ Reunion ‘At Certain Points’ — Here’s Why

HBO Max went to great lengths to bring the cast of Friends back together.

Jennifer Aniston reveals she wasn’t as composed as she appeared in the Friends reunion special, which aired in May.

Aniston said she was so overwhelmed on set that she had to leave several times, but the final edit made it appear she was fine.

In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston said:

THR presented Aniston with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at the time of the interview.

They also talked about the Friends reunion, and she said the following.

For the Friends reunion, Aniston was there.

She was looking forward to reuniting with her castmates and revisiting the old sets.

What she wasn’t expecting were the memories that it brought up.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’ Then you get there and you’re like, “Oh right, I hadn’t thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,” Aniston told THR.

Aniston remained tight-lipped about her personal struggles while filming Friends from 1994 to 2004.

During Friends, she dated and married Brad Pitt.

Aniston had three failed relationships prior to Pitt: Daniel McDonald, Adam Duritz, and Tate Donovan.

As soon as Friends premiered, the press swarmed her, but it’s possible that she kept some things to herself.

And it just took me by surprise because it was like, ‘Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through perhaps the most difficult time of your life?’ It was all very jarring and, of course, you’ve got cameras everywhere and I’m already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points.

I’m not sure how they managed to get around it.

During and after Friends, Aniston did speak about one aspect of her life.

Her career took off like a rocket.

Aniston had gone from short-lived series to short-lived series prior to Friends, including the Ferris Bueller TV show and the sketch comedy The Edge.

