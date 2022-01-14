Jennifer Aniston Shows Off a Fresh-Faced Selfie as Humidity Takes Control of Her Hair

Even Jennifer Aniston, 52, isn’t immune to the effects of humidity! On Thursday, the actress shared selfies on Instagram showing how humidity affects her hair.

In the photos, the Morning Show host is wearing no makeup and is wearing a strapless dress, which shows off her wavy hair frizzing out and covering her face.

In the second photo, Aniston smiles happily for the camera, seemingly unconcerned about the weather’s effect on her tresses.

“OK, Humidity…” joked Aniston in the caption.

Ali Wentworth praised Aniston for her “sexy bed hair,” Sara Foster said she’s “very into” the look, and Octavia Spencer assured her that “it’s beautiful” in the comments.

Rita Wilson commented, “Love,” while Nikki Reed called Aniston a “beauty” and Reese Witherspoon used heart-eye emojis.

Aniston’s selfies followed an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which she spoke candidly about her career prospects.

“I’m just getting started,” she said, adding that she’ll be working on some “very dark” projects in the near future.

“It’s only recently that I’ve started to think, ‘Oh, I got this.’ I think I needed to get over those self-doubt hurdles and own who I am, where I am, and how long I’ve f**ked been here.”

