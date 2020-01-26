Jennifer Aniston Surprising Friends Fans at Central Perk Will Give You All the Feels

Should we get some coffee?

On Friday, Jennifer Aniston returned to her old stomping grounds on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and gave Friends fans the surprise of their lives. Filling in as guest host for Ellen DeGeneres, the SAG Award winner visited the show’s Central Perk coffee house set on the Warner Brothers Studio Lot in Los Angeles, which is where the beloved ‘90s sitcom filmed for its 10-year run.

Crouching down behind the iconic orange couch, Jennifer waited as unsuspecting fans had their picture taken. When the moment was right, she popped out and photo-bombed their souvenir snapshot. Chiming in as they declared their favorite Friends character, The Morning Show star jokingly scolded fans that didn’t name her character Rachel Green.

She even came equipped with some props. In one photo, Jennifer channeled Rachel in her early waitress days and poured the stunned fans a cup of coffee for the pic.

Feeling at home on the set, Jen had the best response to a fan who asked if the show really filmed on the lot. “I live here, so…”

As if their day couldn’t get any better, the fans that met Jen during the segment were invited to attend the show. After airing the clip, Jennifer waved to the excited audience members and said, “Now that you guys are here, you get to watch your third favorite Friend.”

Jen’s visit to the set wasn’t the only nostalgia Friends fans got during her guest hosting gig. While interviewing her friend Selena Gomez, the “Look At Her Now” singer couldn’t help but gush over Jen and the show.

Addressing the fans that didn’t declare Rachel as their favorite, Selena said, “First off, are you guys kidding me? Rachel was my life.”

“But you know what, though?” she asked Jen. “You know what makes me so happy? Is that I would watch on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom and I cried when the whole season was over.”

She continued, “But what made me so happy is that now, like, people my age and everyone else is just obsessed and it just makes me so happy, like, for you and for the show because it’s iconic.”

After professing her love for Jen and Friends, Selena dished about the first time she actually met the Horrible Bosses star.

“Nobody knew who I was and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress,” she recalled. “I think we were at, like, Vanity Fair something event and I was there with my mom and I walked into the bathroom. And I saw you and you were, like, so nice…my heart, like, stopped and I freaked out and I ran to my mom and I was like, ‘Oh, my god. I just saw Jennifer Aniston.'”

Switching gears, the Dumplin star dished about another famous pal of hers: Ellen. And, she even shared some dirt on the Greatest Night of Giveaways host.

“I’m telling you some deep dark secrets, okay, guys?” she began. “Like, for example, people think that she buys and sells houses because she loves real estate. No, it’s not true. It’s because she’s on the run. From the law. You have no idea.”

After revealing Ellen’s real moniker and that she mercilessly throws out lucky pennies, Jen wrapped things up with a truly shocking bombshell: “Oh, and one more. She once voiced an animated adult film called Grinding Nemo. It’s hard to find, but you know how to find it…”