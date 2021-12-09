Jennifer Aniston Wants to Work With Wes Anderson – “Am I Going to Be Fruit Loops Forever?” Jennifer Aniston Wants to Work With Wes Anderson – “Am I Going to Be Fruit Loops Forever?”

Jennifer Aniston recently stated that she would love to star in a Wes Anderson film, but that her acting career is just beginning.

Aniston rose to prominence in the 1990s as the bubbly Rachel Green in the smash hit Friends.

She was afraid of falling into a stereotype.

However, Aniston’s groundbreaking roles in films like Cake and her multi-dimensional portrayal of Alex Levy on Apple TV’s The Morning Show more than demonstrated her significant acting depth.

Aniston recently reflected on her career path, expressing concern that she would end up playing the same character, comparing her roles to the nutritional values in cereal.

To The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I’d love to work with Wes Anderson.”

She explained why she’d like to dive into the Anderson filmography.

She revealed, “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the brokenhearted — your typical rom-com themes.”

“Can’t we do something else? Am I just on this part of the cereal aisle? Will I ever get to be a bountiful Kashi or some sort of oatmeal, or am I just going to be Fruit Loops forever?”

“After that, you begin to doubt yourself.”

‘Perhaps I can’t? Perhaps there’s a reason no one [gives me these opportunities]?’ she continued.

“Nowadays, everything is self-generated.

Which is great because I wasn’t going to get the jobs I wanted because the industry isn’t confident enough to say, “Yeah, let’s try it.” Instead, they go for the actors they know can play the fancy dramatic roles.

But there are still some directors I’d like to work with, ones who get to pick and choose who they want to work with, and there are times when I want to say, ‘I’d love to be a member of that club.'”

Anderson has revealed that he frequently casts the same actors in his films and that his relationships with them develop organically.

During the premiere of his new film, The French Dispatch, Anderson told The New York Times, “I don’t know who gravitated toward whom.”

“However, as soon as Owen Wilson and I began working on a film together, everything changed.

I wanted Owen to be a part of the other films I planned to make.

I wanted Bill Murray on the next one as soon as I had him.

Jason Schwartzman was the actor I desired.

To me, it felt natural.”

Anderson also talked about how he was able to…

