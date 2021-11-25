Jennifer Aniston’s Daily Routine Included This Celebrity-Approved Workout

Jennifer Aniston’s Daily Routine Includes This Celeb-Approved Workout

“Exercise gives you endorphins,” as Elle Woods wisely put it in Legally Blonde.

Since then, we’ve lived by the mantra that “endorphins make you happy.”

Working out, on the other hand, is easier said than done; we frequently struggle to find the motivation to begin with.

Even the most adorable athleisure won’t convince us to do push-ups.

Even though we’d rather lounge on the couch than lunge in the gym, we know that staying active is beneficial to our physical and mental health.

If only there was a workout that was both effective and entertaining.

Simone’s Body

Simone De La Rue, a celebrity personal trainer and former professional dancer, founded a dance-based fitness method that appeals to people of all skill levels.

Even though I’m not a dancer, I enjoy her classes.

Reese Witherspoon and Emily Blunt are fans of De La Rue’s workouts, which have become cult classics in Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston revealed her daily workout routine in a 2016 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“For floor work, I do portions of the Body by Simone DVD,” the Friends alum explained.

“It’s so freakin’ hard, it’s unbelievable,” Aniston said of the Body by Simone DVD, which is now available on Amazon.

“I always try to make the workouts fun and joyful, and we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” De La Rue exclusively told Us Weekly back in 2018.

“But don’t get me wrong: our workouts are great!” This DVD includes two 55-minute BBS signature workouts: Full Body and Dance Cardio.

To tone your body, burn calories, and build lean muscles, Full Body incorporates interval training techniques with cardio and conditioning.

Dance Cardio is an upbeat choreographed high-intensity cardio class.

All you need for both classes is a mat, a towel, and some light hand weights.

Get some exercise.

