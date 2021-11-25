Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Discloses Her Moisturizing “Game Changer”

Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Unveils Her Moisturizing “Game Changer”

Jennifer Aniston has always been a trailblazer when it comes to fashion.

Remember “The Rachel”? It was a full-fledged craze in the 1990s, inspired by the actress’s endearing character on Friends.

The 52-year-old actress is the ultimate natural beauty, and we’ve been stealing her behind-the-scenes secrets for years.

So when her facialist, Melanie Simon, recommended a skincare salve, we knew we had to try it.

“I apply 10 drops to gauze and press into my skin firmly from my décolleté all the way to the crown of my head, avoiding my eye area,” Simon tells Who What Wear about the Biologique Recherche Lotion.

This product is a game changer, if you haven’t heard about it.

It’s a gentle exfoliant that will help to tighten pores, clear your skin, and give you a healthy glow.

The lactic acid exfoliates and moisturizes at the same time, preventing dry, parched skin.”

Continue reading to find out where you can get this insider beauty must-have!

Amazon has the Biologique Recherche Lotion!

The Biologique Recherche Lotion is a cult favorite exfoliant among beauty editors, influencers, and fans.

Loyal customers describe this lotion as a magical elixir that clears skin and reduces pores.

“Lotion P50 isn’t a lotion, and it’s not a toner,” Forbes writes.

It’s the toner that’s causing the problem.

It’s at the top of the list of desert island products for beauty editors and skincare devotees.

Depending on your skin type, it is currently available in five different variants.

This is the Holy Grail of chemical exfoliants.” This glowing endorsement says it all: clearly, people can’t get enough of this miraculous potion!

Biologique Recherche Lotion is available on Amazon.

“This is a cult-level beauty product from France,” one shopper explained.

“I use it, and it’s fantastic,” one user said, while another added, “Great toner, reduces the size of your pores.” These A(plus) reviews are just the tip of the iceberg — you can search the internet and find few.

