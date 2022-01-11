Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Has Just Launched Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist ‘Can’t Live Without’ Lip Balm

Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Just Released a Lip Balm Under the Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist ‘Can’t Live Without’ Brand.

Once again, it is that time of year.

Our mouths are trembling.

They’re dry, rough, and chapped; they’re pale — sometimes even blue; they’re shriveling; and occasionally, they crack and bleed.

We’ve been drinking plenty of water and experimenting with lip scrubs, but even when we see some results, they’re usually gone within a few hours.

We’re also applying lip balm, of course.

It’s starting to feel pointless because, after the initial relief, our lips become even drier.

So, here’s how we’re going to go about it.

We’re going to toss out our old balms that aren’t doing us any good, and we’re going to try something new!

ILIA is currently offering the Lip Wrap Reviving Balm for (dollar)24!

This balm is a new release from ILIA, the brand behind Jennifer Aniston’s “absolute favorite mascara for lengthening.” It’s a barrier-boosting formula designed to “wrap” lips in a “hug of hydration” that provides both immediate and long-term relief.

The goal of this balm is to make your lips look healthier and plumper over time, not to make them look worse so you’ll need more.

This Lip Wrap balm is made with natural ingredients like sea succulent, hyaluronic acid, and prickly pear to hydrate, plump, smooth, strengthen, and revitalize the lips.

It’s also cruelty-free and vegan.

However, it isn’t done there.

Take into consideration the lovely, soft sheen, which allows you to go gloss-free and avoid stickiness.

Or the light, calming scent of naturally derived lavender and chamomile, or the cooling ceramic applicator!

While this balm is still new, some reviewers were given early access and have dubbed it “moisture heaven,” praising the “comforting feeling” it gives their lips and how it’s made their pout “so soft and supple,” even in desert climates.

One user claims that this balm “soothed [their]dry, flaky lips with one use,” while another claims that it “soothed [their]dry, flaky lips with one use.”

