Jennifer Aniston’s new animated dog, Clydeo, is ready for social media fame, as she says, ‘I Am Excited for Everyone to Meet Him.’

Jennifer Aniston is not only a talented actress, but also an animal rights activist.

Aniston, who rose to fame as the star of the hit TV show Friends, has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the years and is known for her unwavering devotion to her pets.

However, Aniston recently made headlines for an unusual reason.

The actor teamed up with Invisible Universe, a technology startup, to create a digital version of one of her beloved dogs.

While the new business venture may appear unexpected, Aniston appears to be very enthusiastic about it.

Jennifer Aniston gets a new puppy (hashtag)JenniferAniston(hashtag)LordChesterfieldpic.twitter.comIIHfQ0f1X

Fans have watched Aniston grow from a pet lover to a full-fledged dog mom over the years.

Over the course of her career, the actor has owned several dogs, including Norman, a Welsh Corgi mix who died in 2011 at the age of 15, and Dolly, a white German Shepherd who died in 2019.

Aniston is said to have three dogs at home these days: a pit bull mix named Sophie, a Schnauzer mix named Clyde, and a lab mix named Lord Chesterfield.

Lord Chesterfield, the most recent addition, joined the pack in October 2020, with Aniston sharing a touching photo of the little guy to her social media pages, admitting that the puppy had “stolen her heart.” Clyde, on the other hand, has been with Aniston for a long time and clearly holds a special place in her heart.

On Instagram and TikTok, Invisible Universe is incubating IP.

Its newest creation is a food-obsessed animated dog who lives with Jennifer Aniston https:t.coMMt9Sm0ty3

Aniston recently surprised fans by teaming up with the startup Invisible Universe to create an animated version of her dog Clyde.

The digital puppy, dubbed “Clydeo,” has his own social media platforms, allowing fans to follow him around Aniston’s California home.

According to Business Insider, the videos and clips shared to Clydeo’s pages will include special footage of Aniston’s home and her other dogs.

“Developing an animated character and coming up with the storyline is a first for me,” Aniston said in a statement. “But I am excited for everyone to meet him.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.