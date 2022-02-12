Jennifer Aydin of RHONJ reveals how her children are coping as the drama about her husband’s past affair airs: ‘Gabby’s Guidance Counselor Called’

I’m making progress.

Jennifer Aydin opened up about her husband Bill Aydin’s previous affair, which was revealed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and how it has impacted their five children.

On Friday, February 11, the 44-year-old reality star tweeted, “Gabby’s guidance counselor called her into the office today to see if she was OK,” referring to the couple’s 14-year-old daughter.

Gabby was thrown off by the meeting, according to the Bravo personality, who chose to stay with Bill 11 years after he cheated on her.

Jennifer stated, “I think she was more embarrassed than anything.”

The Long Island, New York native insists that her children, Justin, 17, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10, and Olivia, 8, are handling the situation as well as they can.

“As long as they know their parents are OK,” she added, “my kids are fine.”

“So don’t ask them about it.”

It makes things easier.”

Jennifer has been a part of the RHONJ family since season 9 in 2018.

Her husband’s previous affair, on the other hand, was revealed only recently, in the season 12 premiere.

Jennifer revealed exclusively to Us Weekly how she first learned of her husband’s infidelity after her costar Margaret Josephs brought the scandal to the fore on the show.

On February 1, she said, “I found out about 10 days before I had Christian.”

“So, you know, I was going through the process of letting it sink in while having to have a baby and wanting my baby to have all of the blessings that a normal child would have, like having his mother and father in the delivery room.”

So, to put on a brave face for my children, I wanted to go through the motions of playing this game of life.”

Jennifer, who married Bill in 2002, said she decided to forgive and forget because she thought “nobody would ever find out” because she kept it a secret.

“No one knew,” Jennifer explained, “not my mother, sister, best friend, or cousin.”

“Like, I kept that secret inside when I said I was taking it to the grave.

And I found it extremely difficult.

