Jennifer Aydin on ‘RHONJ’: She Has No Regrets About Staying With Husband After Infidelity

Jennifer Aydin of ‘RHONJ’ has no regrets about staying with her husband after his infidelity.

Jennifer Aydin isn’t letting her previous marital troubles get in the way of her happy present and future.

When her co-star Margaret Josephs revealed her husband Bill’s previous extramarital affair, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was taken aback.

Aydin claims the incident occurred more than a decade ago and that she has moved on.

She shared a photo on her social media account after watching the episode, stating that she has no regrets about her decision.

On February 2, Aydin shared a throwback photo of herself, Bill, and their five children (daughters Gabby and Olivia, and sons Justin, Jacob, and Christian).

3. If you want to be more formal,

The happy family can be seen smiling as they prepare to eat cake in the photo.

Aydin captioned the photo on her Instagram account, “I’m glad I stayed…and forgave.”

Producers of ‘RHONJ’ Explain Why Teresa Giudice’s Role In Margaret Joseph’s Hair Pull Was Exposed

In an interview with Us Weekly, Aydin revealed that no one knew about Bill’s affair until Joseph spilled her secret.

She said she found out about the infidelity 10 days before they welcomed their fourth child.

Aydin also stated that she decided to act as if the affair never happened at the time and has never spoken about it since.

As a result of the show, she’s had to inform her family and children.

She insists, however, that she intends to stay in the marriage for the long run.

Teresa Giudice is a fan of Aydin.

“Amen to that,” she wrote in Aydin’s Instagram post’s comment section.

Giudice also expressed her displeasure with Joseph’s treatment of Aydin, saying, “You have a beautiful family, God bless.”

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Giudice stated, “That was so wrong.”

“She’s lucky she didn’t end up in the pool,” says the narrator.

Since Aydin joined the cast several seasons ago, Josephs and Aydin have been feuding.

Aydin’s criticism of Joseph for starting their current marriage as an affair has been the main point of contention for Josephs.

Aydin has also targeted Josephs’ mother, who had an affair when she was younger as well.

Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans With Luis Ruelas on ‘RHONJ’

Josephs said she told Aydin’s secret about infidelity in her marriage because of Aydin’s constant judgment in an interview with In the Know.

Aydin, she thought, was being hypocritical.

According to Josephs:

For a long time, I’ve been aware of…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.