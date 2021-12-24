Jennifer Beals Discusses ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Season 3 Prospects

Jennifer Beals Discusses Season 3 of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

For fans of the Showtime series, the third season of The L Word: Generation Q can’t come soon enough.

The show follows the lives and loves of a group of LGBTQ(plus) friends in Los Angeles, and it was created by Ilene Chaiken.

Jennifer Beals, Leisha Hailey, Katherine Moennig, Arienne Mandi, Rosanny Zayas, and Leo Sheng star in the reboot of the 2004 series The L Word.

Fans are already looking forward to the show’s return, even though the most recent season ended only two months ago.

Despite the fact that Showtime has yet to comment on the matter, Beals believes The L Word: Generation Q Season 3 will happen.

The L Word: Generation Q’s most recent season aired from August to October 2021, culminating in a dramatic finale.

Dani Nunez was arrested for failing to appear in court; Sarah Finley went to rehab; Alice Pieszecki discovered a ring in Tom’s belongings; Carrie Walsh called off her wedding; Tess Van De Berg moved away; and Tina Kennard appeared on Bette Porter’s doorstep, seemingly seeking reconciliation.

What happened after that is unknown, but fans are hoping for a second season to answer those questions.

Season 2 Deleted Scenes from ‘The L Word: Generation Q’

While fans wait for an update, Beals spoke with Variety magazine.

Bette’s role in the upcoming Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett was the focus of the actor’s remarks.

But she did mention The L Word: Generation Q briefly. While Beals did not say whether the show would return, she stated that she is “very hopeful.”

Beals’ remarks come just a few weeks after showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan discussed the possibility of a third season.

She, too, expressed confidence in Showtime renewing the show in an interview with Moennig and Hailey on a previous episode of their Pants podcast.

“I believe they’ll give us another chance,” she said without confirming anything.

Given that the show just finished its second season in October, the news is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, according to The Cinemaholic.

While the website stated that “it is difficult to predict whether the show will return,” TV Series Finale previously reported that the show had a good chance of being renewed.

Fans of ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ are urging the original showrunner to ‘Save’ the show…

