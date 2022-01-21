Jennifer Coolidge reveals how Ariana Grande’s impression of her aided her in breaking out of a career rut.

Jennifer Coolidge reveals how Ariana Grande’s opinion of her helped her break out of a career rut.

Jennifer Coolidge appreciates Ariana Grande’s positive impression of her.

On Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 60-year-old actress discussed how the singer’s impersonation of her led to some incredible results.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2018, Grande performed a Coolidge impression.

Coolidge praised Grande’s work as “unbelievable” when she saw the video on Thursday.

Coolidge said of Grande’s impression, “It was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me.”

“I was in a bit of a funk; nothing was happening.”

Then Ariana did this impersonation on your show, which you applauded, and the ball started rolling.”

“My friend her age was like, ‘You should DM Ariana,’ because I thought it was such a good impersonation,” she continued.

“And I was like, ‘No! She has like 260 million followers,'” she said.

Those are robots you’re looking at.

The DMs are answered by robots.'”

“This response came back, and the next thing you know, I was going to her house for a wardrobe fitting for ‘Thank U, Next,'” Coolidge says.

Later that year, Coolidge reprised her Legally Blonde role of Paulette Bonafonté in Grande’s music video for her hit song.

The actress was impressed by Grande’s Coolidge impersonation, but it wasn’t the only one.

Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman’s portrayal of her wowed her as well.

“That is incredible,” Coolidge exclaimed.

“It’s strange because you never really know who you are from an objective standpoint.”

But then you see people [do an impression of you]and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s who I am? All right, I’ll take it.’

Coolidge landed a role on HBO’s The White Lotus after appearing in the “Thank U, Next” video, which became a hit and has since been renewed for season 2.

Coolidge marveled at the popularity of the series when ET spoke with her in November.

“This year, it didn’t matter where I was.”

Even though I wore a mask, it didn’t matter.

It’s possible that I’ll be on a motorboat in Maine, passing another speedboat and someone.

