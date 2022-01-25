Jennifer Coolidge, star of ‘The White Lotus,’ claims that Ariana Grande helped her resurrect her ‘dead zone’ career.

Jennifer Coolidge, star of ‘The White Lotus,’ says Ariana Grande helped her resurrect her ‘dead zone’ career.

Jennifer Coolidge recently credited Ariana Grande with helping her break into the acting world.

The White Lotus star described how the pop singer saved her acting career from a “dead zone.”

Ariana Grande is doing a Jennifer Coolidge impression right in the middle of my Venn diagram of interests. pic.twitter.comvMTUVk7cVh

Ariana Grande appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show in May of this year.

She imitated Jennifer Coolidge’s character Paulette Bonafonté from the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde during her interview.

“Best in Show is one of my favorite movies, and Legally Blonde, I mean, you know,” Grande said when Fallon asked her how she figured out she could impersonate Coolidge.

Then, in character as Paulette, Grande exclaimed, “God, you look like the fourth of July!” The audience erupted in laughter before she could say the punchline, “I’m taking the dog, dumbass!”

Jennifer Coolidge made an appearance on the same show in January 2022 where Ariana Grande had impersonated her two years before.

She credited Grande with reviving her acting career during her interview on The Tonight Show.

For Coolidge, Jimmy Fallon performed the pop star’s impression, and she went on to talk about how that moment shifted her career.

After watching the video, Coolidge said, “You should know that it was sort of the beginning of a lot of cool things that happened for me.”

“Because, I don’t know, I was in a dead zone, there wasn’t much going on.”

Then Ariana did this impersonation on your show, which you encouraged her to do, and the ball began to roll.”

Jennifer Coolidge revealed that after seeing her Legally Blonde impersonation, she DMed Grande.

“My friend Theresa, who is around her age, was like, ‘You know, you should just DM Ariana and say I thought it was such a good imitation,'” she said.

“And I was like, ‘No, she’s got like 260 million followers, those are robots! The robots answer the DMs, and we’ll never get to her,'” says the author.

“I did it anyway, and this response came back, and the next thing you know, I was going to her house, getting fitted for a wardrobe fitting for ‘thank you, next,’ all because of Jimmy Fallon!” Coolidge continued.

Following that, the actor starred in the music video for Ariana Grande’s song “thank u, next,” which was followed by…

