Jennifer Garner nearly “lit the kitchen on fire” while preparing holiday meals.

Jennifer Garner has a cooking confession: she almost burned down her kitchen over the holidays.

During the holiday season, the Alias actress admitted to having a flambé mishap while making Ina Garten’s beef bourguignon.

On Wednesday, December 12th,

Jennifer uploaded a video of herself pouring Cognac into her stew and then setting it on fire.

“I’m a little jittery…

Keep in mind that we’ll be doubling this recipe.

“I’m not sure we’ll need all of this,” she said, referring to the 12 cup of brandy required.

When the flames became out of control for a split second and rose several inches into the air, she got her answer.

“A thousand pardons,” Jennifer joked to the camera as the fire appeared to die down.

Don’t increase the amount of Cognac by a factor of two.

“Can you believe what happened just now? That was crazy.”

Everyone appears to be in good spirits, and she later clarified the situation in her caption.

She wrote on Instagram, “The thing about traditions is that all you have to do to give them meaning is keep them.”

“I’m not sure when I started making @inagarten’s beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas, but it’s been long enough that the aroma of this perfect stew makes me happy, cozy, and relaxed.”

“Until I almost set the kitchen on fire—Ina would never,” Jennifer joked.

Ina, on the other hand, begged to differ.

“I almost set the kitchen on fire every time!” she wrote.

The chefs then proceeded to send their best wishes for the New Year, as seen in the video below.

