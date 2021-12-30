Jennifer Garner “nearly set the kitchen ablaze” while making Beef Bourguignon with Cognac.

Jennifer Garner “nearly set the kitchen on fire” while preparing beef Bourguignon with Cognac.

Jennifer Garner doubled the recipe for one of her favorite holiday dishes, nearly doubling the trouble!

It all happened in her latest Instagram episode of Pretend Cooking Show, in which she invites fans into her kitchen to watch her prepare some of her favorite dishes.

On Wednesday, the 49-year-old actress revealed that she almost messed up while making Ina Garten’s beef bourguignon from her cookbook, Barefoot in Paris, by the famous chef and Food Network star.

Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) shared this post.

Garner said she doesn’t recall when she first started making Garten’s dish, but “it was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed.” Garner’s love for the dish may explain why she decided to double the recipe, which also meant doubling a key ingredient: cognac.

Garner admitted to running into a few speed bumps along the way, such as using too much flour and dicing garlic “wrong,” but the real kicker came when it came time to pour half a cup of cognac.

To be fair, Garner did warn, “Remember, we’re going to double this recipe.”

“I’m not sure we need everything.”

The result was a towering flame that reached Garner’s oven hood! Garner was completely taken aback when he saw what had happened.

“Ina would never!” wrote Garner in the caption to the video.

“A thousand pardons,” Garner continued, before offering one final piece of advice: “Don’t.”

Double the amount of money.

a

“Can you believe what just happened! That was crazy!” she exclaimed as she turned to the camera.

The use of fire extinguishers was unnecessary in the end.

The dish appeared to be exquisite, and Garner appeared to be pleased with the result, as the four-minute episode ends with Garner smiling and dancing after taking a spoonful of the popular beef stew.

Garner is well known for his passion for food and cooking shows.

She told ET about it in 2019, as well as how she messes up 50% of the food she cooks.

As a result, this near-disaster should come as no surprise.

There’s no word on whether Ina Garten enjoyed it as well.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) shared this post.

Jennifer Garner ‘Almost Lit the Kitchen on Fire’ While Making Beef Bourguignon With Cognac