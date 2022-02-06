Jennifer Garner Talks About Her First Kiss At The Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Awards

Jennifer Garner Talks About Her First Kiss at Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year Celebration

Jennifer Garner was honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals group, and she shared the story of her first kiss.

Jennifer Garner got a special treat over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 15th,

According to People, on May 5, the Alias actress, 49, was honored as the 2022 Woman of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals theater troupe and revealed everything about her first kiss.

The students held a Qandamp;A session with Garner, who was inspired by her film Yes Day, and asked her questions about a variety of subjects, including the details of her first kiss, which she fondly recalled.

“It was a guy named Matt Crittenden,” says the narrator.

I swatted away his attempt to go beyond a kiss.

“He broke up with me the next day because he called me a prude, which has been a badge I’ve proudly worn ever since,” Garner told the outlet.

“I was eighteen!”

The actress admitted that she wished she had brought her eldest daughter, Violet, to the event.

She explained, “I didn’t even think of bringing my 16-year-old today because she had school and a debate tournament.”

“Now I’m wishing she was here! I’m a geeky mom in that way.”

With ex-husband Ben Affleck, Garner has Violet, 13, and Samuel, 9.

Aside from the Qandamp;A, Garner took part in a parade around Harvard’s campus, was roasted by students, and shared a meal with them before receiving her Pudding Pot.

She joins an impressive list of actresses who have received the award remotely in the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, and Viola Davis.

In a statement, Man and Woman of the Year coordinator Jacqueline Zoeller said, “Jennifer is a role model to all of us at Hasty Pudding Theatricals.”

“It’s wonderful to honor her in this extraordinary year, when the organization returns to the stage.”

Garner isn’t the only celebrity to be honored by the theater company recently.

Jason Bateman also received his Man of the Year award for 2022 earlier this week.

