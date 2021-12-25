Jennifer Hudson Celebrated the Holidays by Taking Her Son to an Iconic Christmas Movie Landmark (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson Celebrated the Holidays by Taking Her Son to an Iconic Christmas Film Landmark (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson has plenty to share if you’re looking for a little Christmas cheer!

At the recent Celebration of Black Cinema and Television event in Los Angeles, ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with the Respect actress, who revealed some details about how her family celebrates the holidays at home.

Hudson doesn’t waste any time getting into the holiday spirit!

When asked if she was ready for the holidays to begin, the Oscar winner told ET, “Let me just say that Christmas starts the day after Halloween in my house.”

She insisted that her Christmas decorations had been up since the official end of the spooky season.

To commemorate the occasion, the singer revealed that she took her 12-year-old son, David, and all of his cousins to a famous Christmas movie location in Chicago: the grand McCallister house from Home Alone.

It was a memorable occasion because the family enjoys watching Christmas movies during the holidays.

“We just watch holiday movies, shop, and have fun,” she explained.

“Right now, everything revolves around the holidays.”

Despite the fact that David is an only child, Hudson revealed that her home is frequently visited by his friends and cousins, to the point where she refers to their home as “Camp David.”

“Normally, I house eight boys at a time and hang out with them, play basketball with them, and do anything else with them.”

“I adore it,” she exclaimed.

“It’s the best! Being able to see things through their eyes, [but]making it clear that you’re not grown, we ain’t the same age, so know your place because I’m ‘Mama Hud,’ that’s my nickname.”

All the kids want to come to [our]house, and I adore all the babies.”

