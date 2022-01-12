Jennifer Hudson claims that karaoke in her family isn’t a game.

In Jennifer Hudson’s family, karaoke isn’t a game.

Hudson revealed her favorite Karaoke song and its link to her idol, Aretha Franklin, in a new interview with W magazine.

“Missy Elliott’s “Share Your Love With Me,” my American Idol audition song, was my introduction to the world.

“I have a feeling Ms. Franklin,” Hudson revealed.

Franklin’s songs have always been there, but now, with her blessing, I feel like I have permission to sing them.

I feel honored to be a part of her incredible legacy.

“Never Loved a Man” by Aretha Franklin is now my go-to karaoke song.”

“People say, ‘Jennifer, this isn’t fair!’ But we take music seriously in my family, so even karaoke isn’t a game,” she continued.

Hudson and Franklin have been friends since 2007, when she claims Franklin invited her to open for her at one of her concerts.

“I met Ms. Smith for the first time when I was in high school,” says the author

When Aretha Franklin invited me to open for her in Merrillville, Indiana, I was ecstatic.

“Don’t sing none of my songs,’ Aretha said,” Hudson revealed.

“She let me sing my own songs when I got to open for her concert, but I got to watch her perform her songs.”

Franklin didn’t cast Hudson in the role of her until a few years later, in what would eventually become 2021’s Respect.

“In New York City, we had breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

That was our first face-to-face meeting to discuss my portrayal of her.

“I was very excited in the moment I learned that she wanted me to play her,” the Dreamgirls actress said.

Then it’s like, “Oh my god,” the next second.

It’s Aretha Franklin, after all.

So, it’s exciting, but also terrifying.”

Hudson has received multiple award nominations for the role, including Female Movie Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards and Best Actress at the 23rd Women’s Image Awards.

