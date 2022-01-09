Jennifer Hudson on Getting Her Own Talk Show (Exclusive) and Acclaim for “Respect”

Jennifer Hudson has a lot to be thankful for in the new year, including receiving the Chairman’s Award at this year’s Palm Springs International Film Awards, her plans to return to Broadway in the hopes of securing her final award for the elusive EGOT, and a possible shot at hosting her own talk show, according to ET’s Kevin Frazier.

Hudson thanked her “Respect family” and PSIFA festival chairman Harold Matzner for the honor, saying, “I don’t even know where to begin to say, like, how amazing it is to feel acknowledged and to be a part of such a prestigious thing.”

Hudson’s American Idol audition in 2004 featured her singing Aretha Franklin’s “Share Your Love With Me.”

“It feels like I’ve already won an award just for being chosen to play her and to be able to fulfill my dream of doing it, so winning an award for it is the icing on the cake,” she said.

“It is not something I take lightly.”

“I feel like we all put our hearts and souls into this project to honor her legacy, and this is just a reminder that I get to look at and cherish with that in mind.”

Hudon was nominated for several awards for her portrayal of Franklin, including Female Movie Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards, Best Actress at the 23rd Women’s Image Awards, Outstanding Actress at the 22nd Black Reel Awards, and Best Original Song at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

For the actress, the high praise is reassuring.

“You know, [being chosen for the role is]a little scary at times.”

“It’s not every day you get up and say, ‘I’m playing Aretha Franklin,'” she explained.

“So, to be acknowledged and received in this way, it’s like I can breathe now, you know? Because it’s exciting when you get the opportunity, but when it’s time to actually do it, it’s daunting [and]scary…

This is like a breath of fresh air once more.”

Among the numerous trophies

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Jennifer Hudson on Acclaim for ‘Respect’ and the Possibility of Getting Her Own Talk Show (Exclusive)