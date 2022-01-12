Jennifer Hudson on the ‘American Idol’ Karaoke Song

Jennifer Hudson and her family take Karaoke very seriously.

Hudson revealed her favorite Karaoke song and its connection to her idol, Aretha Franklin, in a new interview with W magazine.

“Missy Elliott’s “Share Your Love With Me” was my American Idol audition song and my introduction to the world.

“I have a feeling Ms. Franklin,” Hudson revealed.

Franklin’s songs have always been there, but now that she has given me permission to sing them, I feel like I have permission to do so.

I’m honored to be a part of continuing her incredible legacy.

My favorite karaoke song now is Aretha Franklin’s “Never Loved a Man.”

“People say, ‘Jennifer, this isn’t fair!’ But in my family, we take music seriously, so even karaoke isn’t a game,” she continued.

Hudson and Franklin have been friends since 2007, when Hudson claims Franklin invited her to open for her at one of her concerts.

“I met Ms. Smith for the first time when I was in high school,” says the author

When Aretha Franklin agreed to let me open for her in Merrillville, Indiana, I was ecstatic.

‘Don’t sing none of my songs,’ Aretha said,'” Hudson revealed.

“She allowed me to sing my own songs when I got to open for her concert, but I got to watch her perform her songs.”

Franklin didn’t cast Hudson in the role of her until a few years later, in what would eventually become 2021’s Respect.

“In New York City, we had breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

That was our first face-to-face meeting to discuss my portrayal of her.

“I was very excited in the moment I learned that she wanted me to play her,” the Dreamgirls actress said.

But then, like, oh my god, the next second.

It’s Aretha Franklin, for example.

Where do you even begin? It’s both exciting and terrifying.”

Hudson has received multiple award nominations for the role, including Female Movie Star of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards and Best Actress at the 23rd Women’s Image Awards.

