Jennifer Hudson to Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute at NBA All-Star Game

Jennifer Hudson will lead a special tribute performance to Kobe Bryant during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

The late Los Angeles Lakers player, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and the seven other individuals killed in last month’s helicopter crash will be recognized at the event. The NBA announced Thursday that Hudson’s performance will kick off the game ahead of player introductions.

Additionally, members of LeBron James‘ team will all wear jerseys with the No. 2 in honor of Gigi and members of Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s team will wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe. Lebron, who was close friends with Kobe, previously said his own 5-year-old daughter Zhuri inspired his decision to wear the teen’s number.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the NBA introduced a new fourth quarter format to further remember Kobe. At the start of the fourth quarter, the game clock will be turned off and a Final Target Score will be set. The Final Target Score will be determined by taking the leading team’s total cumulative score through three quarters and adding 24 points. The teams will then play an untimed fourth quarter and the first team to reach the Final Target Score will win the game.

At the time of Kobe’s death, Hudson shared on Instagram, “It’s like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone! This news hurts my heart so bad! I was holding out hoping that it wasn’t true! Lord his daughter too.”

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral service several days ago. Three other victims, Gianna’s teammate Alyssa Altobelli and her parents John and Kerri Alotbelli, were eulogized during a public memorial in Anaheim, Calif. on Monday.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Staples Center will host the athlete’s public memorial service.

The NBA also announced that Chaka Khan will sing the national anthem while Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaledand Quavo will perform during halftime.

The NBA All-Star Game airs Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TNT.