Jennifer Hudson to Receive Chairman’s Award for ‘Respect’ at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jennifer Hudson is making Aretha Franklin proud! The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced on Monday that Hudson will receive the Chairman’s Award for her portrayal of Franklin in Respect.

“In Respect, Jennifer Hudson vividly depicts Aretha Franklin’s transformation from a young gospel singer to an international superstar.

In this legendary performance, Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul, singing her heart out,” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“It is an honor for us to bestow the Chairman’s Award on Jennifer Hudson for her outstanding acting and singing abilities.”

Hudson, 40, won the Breakthrough Performance Award at the festival in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls.

Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, and many others have previously received the Chairman’s Award.

Penélope Cruz, who will receive the International Star Award for Actress for her performance in Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, will also be honored at the PSIFF.

Two women share a hospital room in Parallel Mothers, where they will give birth.

Both are unmarried and had an unplanned pregnancy.

Janis (Cruz), a middle-aged woman, has no regrets and is overjoyed.

Ana (Milena Smit), a young adolescent, is terrified, repentant, and traumatized.

“From Broken Embraces to Volver, Penélope Cruz has collaborated with Pedro Almodóvar on so many wonderful films, and their partnership truly shines with her brilliant performance in Parallel Mothers, which has already earned international festival honors,” Matzner said.

“For three decades, she has given the world a tremendous body of work as an actress with immense depth and humanity.

Penélope Cruz receives the International Star Award for Actress for her moving performance in Parallel Mothers.”

Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Saoirse Ronan, and Charlize Theron are among the past recipients of the International Star Award for Actress.

Last year’s winner, Carey Mulligan, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress.

In addition to Hudson and Cruz, Kristen Stewart will receive the PSIFF Spotlight Award for Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

