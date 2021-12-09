‘Jennifer Knocked My Socks Off,’ says Jennifer Aniston of her once-secret relationship with a non-celebrity.

‘Jennifer Knocked My Socks Off,’ says Jennifer Aniston about her once-secret romance with a non-celebrity.

Since her split from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston’s love life and relationship status have been fodder for tabloids.

Despite the fact that the Friends alum has been linked to a number of celebrities in the past, including Vince Vaughn and Justin Theroux, her romantic relationships were not always with celebrities.

Anison dated outside her celebrity social circle at one point in order to give a film light technician the time of his life.

Aniston’s love life has been a roller coaster since her divorce from Brad Pitt.

She took a break from romance after being in relationships for most of her adult life to just enjoy the bachelorette life.

According to US Magazine, Aniston once stated, “I loved truly being my own woman without being a part of a couple.”

“I’ve been in a couple since I was 20, so taking the time was really nice.”

However, according to US Magazine, Aniston is ready to settle down and start a family.

Nonetheless, her future partner would have to meet certain criteria.

“Fitness is important,” Aniston said, “and it’s not just about how you look.”

“I want to be around for a long time and not be in a wheelchair at 80.”

Being a celebrity, on the other hand, is not one of those criteria for Aniston.

When People asked if she’d be open to dating outside of Hollywood, she seemed to have already considered the possibility.

Aniston said, “Of course.”

“Indeed.

It’s happened, after all.

That’s what I’m hoping for, though not necessarily from the industry.”

Aniston, on the other hand, appears to have gone down this road before.

Brian Bouma met Jennifer Aniston on the set of the 2008 film Love Happens while working as a light technician.

Aniston made the first move when they met, according to the Daily Mail.

“You learn not to approach the talent as a lighting technician,” Bouma said.

“But she came up to me.”

Bouma revealed that he and Aniston had only been on set for a few hours.

But all it took for The Morning Show host to captivate him was that time together.

“I was only on set for seven hours,” says the actor.

But, as the old saying goes, ‘She had me at hello,'” Bouma said.

“I had a thing for her.”

It was impossible to avoid it…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.