Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Film “Don’t Look Up”: Everything You Need to Know

Screenwriter-director Adam McKay explores how the world would react to an approaching comet that is set to destroy Earth in his upcoming Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

McKay takes a comedic approach to the serious issue of climate change.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and others are among the talented cast members for the film.

DiCaprio, 47, and Lawrence, 31, star as two astronomers who discover an approaching comet and must warn humanity about its dangers.

The President of the United States is played by Meryl Streep, 72, who does not take the two scientists seriously.

The comet is a metaphor for climate change in the film, depicting the real-life divide between believers and skeptics.

Despite the fact that the destruction of the world is not amusing, McKay chose to address the real-life issue of climate change while also making the audience laugh.

“We can deal with stuff if we’re laughing.”

It’s when we’re overwhelmed by depression or despair that things become difficult.

So I knew where to go as soon as I realized we needed to laugh about the climate crisis,” the former SNL writer said in a CBS News interview on December 5.

There’s a parallel to climate change in Don’t Look Up, but also to COVID-19.

“I swear on all the holy books of the planet Earth that I wrote this before COVID, and it was one of the strangest experiences I’ve ever had,” McKay said at the Contenders Film: Los Angeles event earlier this month.

“The strangest thing about this film was writing it, casting it, and then seeing a lot of the elements come true, and then wondering: did you even make the film?”

As the pandemic grew out of control, McKay altered the film to reflect the absurdity of current events.

“Regardless of how you voted, I think we can all agree that hearing the President of the United States suggest ingesting bleach to deal with a medical emergency is an unusual situation,” he said.

“That’ll be when.”

