Jennifer Lawrence claims she was more’star-struck’ around Ariana Grande than she was around Meryl Streep.

Even Jennifer Lawrence, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, gets star-struck from time to time.

The actor discussed her new film Don’t Look Up and her experiences working with celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.

Here’s what Lawrence had to say about the celebrities and her thoughts on Grande’s music.

Adam McKay directed, produced, and wrote the film Don’t Look Up.

Anchorman, Talladega Nights, The Big Short, and Vice were also directed by McKay.

The film is about “two low-level astronomers who must go on a massive media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth,” according to IMDb.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Kid Cudi, and others star in the film.

Don’t Look Up will be released in December.

Jennifer Lawrence spoke to ET about working with such a star-studded cast, including Ariana Grande, at the premiere of Don’t Look Up on May 5.

“I mean, Meryl Streep is the greatest actress who has ever lived, and seeing her live only confirms that,” Lawrence said.

Working with the pop star, however, left the Hunger Games actress even more star-struck.

“I think being around Ariana Grande made me more star-struck,” Lawrence said.

“Because our worlds don’t really collide with musicians, and what she does is so different,” says the musician.

Lawrence went on to say that her singing voice is similar to that of the singer from “Dangerous Woman.”

Lawrence teased, “I mean, I sound similar, don’t get me wrong – better even.”

“You’ll see what I’m up to,” she says.

Lawrence has previously expressed her admiration for The Voice judge.

During an interview in November, she gushed about Grande.

At the Harmony Gold Theatre, a Q&A was held in front of a crowd of BAFTA voters.

Lawrence said of the pop star, “She can’t make bad music.”

She went on to say that while working on Don’t Look Up with Ariana Grande, she pretended to be a giddy fan.

Lawrence confessed, “I’ve since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande.”

“I went all-in on winning the radio contest.”

I was so excited and nervous that I just walked into her hotel room and sat down at one point.

Just now, I…

