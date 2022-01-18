Jennifer Lawrence hid her first-ever movie script from her parents because of a ‘Tough Rape’ scene in ‘The Poker House.’

Jennifer Lawrence is a versatile actor who has appeared in a wide range of films.

Her films range from major studio productions to small independent films.

However, the films aren’t always upbeat, particularly when she first started out.

Because of a “tough rape” scene, Lawrence kept the script for The Poker House, her first feature film role, hidden from her parents.

The Poker House, released in 2008, is based on the early 1970s life of filmmaker Lori Petty.

Petty directs David Alan Grier’s screenplay, which she co-wrote.

Agnes (Lawrence) is followed through her difficult daily life in this story.

While trying to survive in her mother’s brothel, the adolescent girl tries to raise her two younger sisters, Bee (Sophi Bairley) and Cammie (Chlo Grace Moretz).

Critics and audiences gave The Poker House mixed reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 63 percent.

Negative reviews criticize the film’s pacing, but they praise its earnest and powerful approach.

Lawrence’s first feature film wowed critics and audiences.

Lawrence won the Jury Prize Outstanding Performance award at the Los Angeles Film Festival, which praised her portrayal as “screen acting at its very best.”

Thank you! “The Poker House,” my first directing job, is now available on iTunes.

Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire by Nadia Cohen delves into the life and career of the Hollywood actress.

Her book takes readers on a journey through her upbringing in a small town, as well as her pursuit of acting dreams.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was a teenager when The Poker House was released, and she was concerned about her parents’ reaction.

“There was even a brutal rape scene,” Cohen wrote, “which was seen as a brave move for Jennifer at such a young stage in her career.”

“Jennifer was naturally concerned that her own parents would disapprove of the sexually-explicit nature of what she was asked to do, given that she was still in her teens, in the harrowing scene in which her character is attacked by her mother’s pimp.”

Lawrence explained, “I hid the Poker House script from my parents so that I could audition for it.”

“It was too late by the time I got the part: they had no choice but to let me do it.”

During the rape scene's filming,

