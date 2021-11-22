Jennifer Lawrence Is Giving Her First Child ‘Privacy’ Already While She Is Pregnant

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and has yet to give birth to her first child, but she is already respecting the privacy of her unborn child.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about that,’ if I were at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby.’

‘Get away from me, you psycho!'” the actress, 31, said in her Vanity Fair cover story from December 2021 to January 2022, which was published on Monday, November 22.

“However, every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy as much as possible for the rest of their lives.”

“I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” the Kentucky native explained.

In September, it was revealed that the Oscar winner and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting a child.

Eight months after announcing their engagement, the couple married in Rhode Island in October 2019.

While the actress keeps her relationship with the gallerist, 37, private, she did give a glimpse into their married life on Monday.

The Golden Globe winner said of the Vermont native, “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him.”

“I’m not sure why, but it makes me happy.”

Maybe it’s because it’s akin to a marriage metaphor.

‘All right, we’ve got this list.

These are the things that we require.

Let’s get this done together.’ And every time I get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that.’

‘When are you going to make that?’ I say.

“Tomorrow!”

Maroney is “always right,” and she “never” uses the magazines, according to the Silver Linings Playbook star.

While speaking with the outlet, the Passengers actress wore three pieces of jewelry from her partner: her wedding band on a chain, a pearl necklace, and a diamond necklace she received for her 30th birthday.

In the year 2018, the couple began dating.

Jennifer’s mother, Karen Lawrence, told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview two years later that she is ready for grandchildren.

Karen stated in March 2020, “I can’t wait.”

“I don’t think a grandmother could ever have enough!”

