Jennifer Lawrence on Becoming a Mother and Why She Withdrew from the Public Eye

Jennifer Lawrence Discusses Becoming a Mother and Why She Withdrew from the Public Eye

Jennifer Lawrence is on the cover of one of her first magazines in a long time.

The 31-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, poses for the latest issue of Vanity Fair and discusses her hopes and fears for motherhood, as well as why she chose to step away from the spotlight, in the accompanying interview.

Lawrence describes her hiatus by saying, “I wasn’t pumping out the quality that I should have.”

“I simply believe that everyone had had enough of me.”

I’d had enough of myself.

I’d reached the point where I couldn’t do anything correctly.

If I walked a red carpet, people would say, ‘Why didn’t she run?’… I believe I spent the majority of my life pleasing people.”

“I didn’t have a life,” she continues.

I decided to go out and get one.

…The focus on me was so intense that the set had become, in a strange way, a great escape.

Everyone treats you the same way they treat everyone else.

It’s not like you walk into a hair and makeup salon and everyone exclaims, “Oh, my God!” but you do get burned out.

“Am I saying yes because I want to go to work the next day, or am I doing this because I want to make this movie?” I finally had to ask myself.

When it comes to becoming a mother, the Oscar winner admits to being hesitant to share that aspect of her life with the public.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about that,’ if I were at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby.’

‘Get out of here, you psycho!’ she exclaims.

“However, every instinct in my body tells me to keep their privacy as private as possible for the rest of their lives.”

I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re welcome in their world.

And I believe it all begins with my decision to exclude them from this aspect of my work.”

Lawrence did speak about her two-year marriage, despite her reluctance to discuss her child.

“I love going grocery shopping with him,” she says of Maroney.

“I’m not sure why, but it is.”

