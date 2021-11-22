Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her 2014 Nude Photo Leak: ‘My Trauma Will Live Forever,’ she Says.

Jennifer Lawrence is still dealing with the fallout from her private photos being shared with the world seven years after the infamous celebrity nude leak.

Lawrence, 31, said in an interview with Vanity Fair on Monday, November 22, for their December issue, “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of the day.”

“They were just published in France.”

My trauma will last a lifetime.”

After iCloud hackers gained access to her personal information in 2014, nude photos of the Hunger Games star surfaced on the internet.

Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Kate Upton, and Kirsten Dunst were among the celebrities targeted by the hack.

The actress from Silver Linings Playbook talked about feeling violated after her photos went viral at the time.

“Just because I’m a public figure, just because I’m an actress,” she told Vanity Fair in October 2014.

“It doesn’t mean it’s a given.

It’s my body, and I should be able to choose what happens to it, and the fact that I can’t is disgusting.

I can’t believe we live in such a world.”

When she found out she had been hacked three years later, the Kentucky native said she couldn’t “put it into words.”

“I think I’m still processing it,” Lawrence said in November 2017 on an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast.

“When I first learned about it, my security reached out to me.

It was happening on a minute-by-minute basis — it was almost like a ransom situation, with new ones being released every hour or so.”

Knowing how many people had access to her private photos was the worst part of the situation for the X-Men star.

“Someone can just pull them up on their phone while they’re at a barbecue.”

That was an extremely difficult thing to comprehend.”

Lawrence also talked about how the projects helped her reclaim control of her life.

