Jennifer Lawrence revealed why ‘*NSYNC Justin Timberlake’ almost made her throw up in the past.

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed why ‘*NSYNC Justin Timberlake’ almost made her throw up in the past.

Jennifer Lawrence is adored by her fans for her ability to connect with them on a personal level.

Despite being an A-lister herself, she hails from a small Kentucky town and gets star-struck around the celebrities she idolizes.

Lawrence once admitted that as a teenager, the song “*NSYNC Justin Timberlake” nearly made her vomit.

Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire, directed by Nadia Cohen, follows the actress through some of her most pivotal moments.

It describes her upbringing as well as the people in her life.

Lawrence’s growing career is also explored by Cohen through indie darlings and big Hollywood box office hits.

Lawrence was portrayed as a happy high school student in the book.

She tried to fit in with the other girls and was dubbed “most talkative” at school.

She did, however, admit to experiencing anxiety during those years.

Lawrence was able to “find herself” and feel “at ease in her own skin” as a result of her acting.

Jennifer Lawrence resembled Justin Timberlake in 1999.http:t.cokEuzJQopG9pic.twitter.comHePAsT700G

Lawrence’s life story is reflected in some excerpts from Lawrence’s interviews throughout her career, according to Cohen.

In the book, she recalls a Yahoo Q&A in which she discussed her feelings about pop stars.

Lawrence pretended to be enamored with pop stars when he was a teenager, but there was one instance in which his feelings were quite strong.

Lawrence had a crush on Timberlake, which is something that many people around the world can relate to.

Lawrence revealed, “My teen crush was Justin Timberlake.”

“However, ’90s Justin Timberlake, as in *NSYNC Justin Timberlake.”

When I first bought the *NSYNC CD, I was listening to it and flipping through it.

I was getting so overwhelmed with hormones that I almost threw up. Remember how CDs had those pullout picture things?

Lawrence didn’t always feel at ease with her peers at school, but Cohen’s book explains how she felt at ease at home.

The actor becomes even more relatable as a result of this story, which reads as surprisingly approachable.

During Lawrence’s 2005 spring break, his entire world would change.

She went to New York with her mother, and while filming an advertisement, a talent scout for Handamp;M approached her.

Lawrence was asked to model for it, which completely changed her life.

The Hollywood A-lister has risen to become one of the world’s biggest stars.

Winter’s Bone earned her her first Oscar nomination in 2010.

She went on to star in a number of major motion pictures…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.