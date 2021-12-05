Jennifer Lawrence, star of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ had an embarrassing costume malfunction in front of Leonardo DiCaprio that wouldn’t go away.

Jennifer Lawrence, star of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ had a humiliating costume malfunction in front of Leonardo DiCaprio that wouldn’t go away.

Don’t Look Up boasts one of the most impressive casts of the year.

The comedy-drama is being promoted by Netflix to moviegoers and voting association members for award consideration.

Jennifer Lawrence has shared a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most memorable scenes from the set of the film.

She recently brought up a costume malfunction that occurred in front of co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Adam McKay, the creator of The Big Short, wrote and directed Don’t Look Up.

Dr. Dr. is a low-level astronomer who is the focus of the social satire.

Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and Randall Mindy (DiCaprio).

They try to warn the President (Meredith Streep) about an approaching comet, but she refuses to listen.

They feel compelled to embark on a massive media tour in order to warn the rest of the world of their impending doom.

Lawrence, DiCaprio, Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, and Cate Blanchett are among the cast members of Don’t Look Up.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Trump’s election inspired McKay to make Don’t Look Up even “crazier.”

On the Vanity Fair official YouTube channel, Lawrence dissected the Don’t Look Up trailer.

She looked into some movie trivia as well as other important details about her character.

Lawrence plays an astronomy student who collaborates with her professor, so she did her homework for the part.

Lawrence said, “I spoke with a female astronomer as part of my research for the film.”

“We kind of decided that Kate is the type of lady who is ‘notice me, hear me roar, ra-ta-ta’.”

Lawrence went on to discuss a costume malfunction that just wouldn’t go away on set.

With a sad expression on her face, she explained the situation.

“One of the nose rings just hangs in there, and the other is a magnet,” Lawrence explained.

“I inhaled said magnet numerous times and had to spit it out in front of Leonardo DiCaprio.

(He sighs.)”

Lawrence is an Oscar winner who has stepped away from the spotlight.

She was one of the most sought-after actors in the business.

She did, however, feel the need to take a break from the spotlight.

Lawrence desired to make a few modifications…

