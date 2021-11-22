Jennifer Lawrence’s Pregnancy: Why Isn’t She Talking About It?

Jennifer Lawrence’s Pregnancy: Why She Won’t Talk About It

Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to reveal anything about her child on the way after more than a decade in the spotlight, including being the subject of a nude-photo leak in 2014.

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting a baby, and that’s about all she’ll say about it.

It’s been nearly three months since Lawrence’s rep confirmed the pregnancy, but fans still know very little about the baby on board beyond paparazzi sightings of the actress. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence was less than forthcoming about her first child on the way with husband Cooke Maroney—other than to say don’t hold your breath for details.

“I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about that,’ if I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby.’

‘Get away from me, you psycho!’ But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy as much as possible for the rest of their lives,” she told the publication.

“I don’t want anyone to feel accepted into their world.”

And I believe it all begins with my decision to exclude them from this aspect of my work.”

It’s been two years since she married Maroney, and it appears that she’s trying to keep another aspect of her life hidden.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said.

I’m not sure why, but it brings me great pleasure.

Maybe it’s because it’s a metaphor for marriage.

‘All right, we’ve got this list.

These are the items we require.

‘Let’s get this done together.’

And, like many other couples, they keep their expectations in check.

“Every time I get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, he looks at me like, ‘You’re not going to use that.’

‘When are you going to finish it?’ she inquired.

“‘Yes, I am,’ I say.

‘Tuesday!’ He’s always right, whereas I’m never.”

It’s a rare look behind the scenes of Lawrence’s private life, which she’s increasingly shielded from the spotlight after taking several deliberate steps away from public life. “I wasn’t pumping out the quality that…

