Jennifer Lee of Disney reveals how they made movie magic from their living rooms in “A Day in the Life.”

Jennifer Lee of Disney reveals how she and her colleagues created movie magic from the comfort of their own living rooms in “A Day in the Life.”

Nothing was in production for COVID’s latest film, Encanto, when Disney employees were sent home.

Jennifer Lee, a Disney executive, told E! News how they managed to conjure up a surefire hit in the end.

Jennifer Lee, the creative force behind Disney’s wildly successful Frozen franchise, helped the company earn billions at the box office, two Academy Awards, and a legion of adoring “Let It Go” fans of all ages.

Even so, if asked to name her proudest achievement, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Chief Creative Officer might just say shepherding Encanto, the brand’s latest sing-along masterpiece, onto big screens while most of the company’s employees were working from their living rooms.

Lin-Manuel Miranda had only written one song for the animated charmer about a magical family based in an enchanted town in the Colombian mountains when COVID shut down Walt Disney Studios in early 2020.

Jennifer tells E! News that “there was nothing in production.”

“It was everyone from all over coming together to make it work.”

It’s a feeling she got 15 days before the film’s November release.

As she took the stage at their final company screening, she was given a 24 release.

She explains, “It’s where the entire studio comes together and it’s before the movie goes to the world.”

“It’s our last moment, and we get to celebrate each other, our work, and our memories—the good, the bad, and all the struggles that everyone has gone through.”

They found a way to piece together their latest offering through Zoom meetings and familial interruptions, and there were plenty of those…

