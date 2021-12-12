Jennifer Lopez Adds to Her Family

The “If You Had My Love” singer began the holiday season with a furry reveal, captioning the Instagram reel, “Introducing… (hashtag)Hendrix!!!!”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays in the video as JLo zooms in on the cat, who has set up shop in front of her massive Christmas tree.

The proud cat mother guffaws as her kitty stares directly into the camera, unfazed by the close-up.

The singer’s furry baby was a huge hit with fans.

“Awwww I love cats soooooooo muchthis post made me smile,” one user said, while another added, “Sooo sweet hello Hendrix.”

Jennifer already has one pet at home, as she is the mother of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with Marc Anthony.

Tyson, her son’s adorable goldendoodle, was introduced to the world in June 2020 by the Marry Me actress.

She captioned an Instagram video of her son meeting his puppy for the first time with, “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial.”

“We just got Max, this adorable little golden doodle, and we haven’t given him a name yet! What should we call him? Tyson or Yankee?”

Lopez and her boyfriend Ben Affleck have plans to make the holidays a family affair for Hendrix this year.

The couple “is still planning to spend Christmas together and are wanting to make it as special as possible for the kids,” a source told ET earlier this month.

With ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine.

“They want all the kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them,” a source says. Lopez and Affleck, 49, don’t “know exactly what they will be doing yet,” according to the source.

The A-list couple also intends to spend some of their vacation time together.

Lopez is “excited” because she “has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben,” while Ben is “planning something special as a Christmas gift for Jennifer.”

