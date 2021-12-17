Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have the Cutest Pics at the Premiere of ‘The Tender Bar’

Jennifer Lopez was by Ben Affleck’s side at the premiere of his new film The Tender Bar on Sunday, December 12th.

On the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, the two-time Oscar winner, 49, wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece pinstripe suit, while Lopez, 52, looked stunning in an aqua Elie Saab gown.

Since reigniting their romance in April, the couple, who were engaged from 2002 to 2004, have appeared on multiple red carpets.

The Good Will Hunting actor reflected on the duo’s reunion earlier this month after admitting he wanted to keep the majority of their relationship private.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life in that I’ve had second chances, and I’m well aware that others don’t even get first chances.”

In my career, I’ve gotten a second chance.

“As a human being, I’ve had second chances,” Affleck told WSJ Magazine in their January 2022 issue.

“Life is difficult, and we constantly fail, hopefully learning from our mistakes.”

The second chance is the one thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities that come with that growth.

That’s something I’ve tried to take advantage of.

I haven’t always been successful, but when I have, it has turned out to be one of the most important aspects of my life.”

He wouldn’t say how the reunion came about, but he did say that their romance is “definitely beautiful.”

In addition, the screenwriter hinted that he might marry Lopez in the future.

While the singer has been married three times — from 1997 to 1998 to Ojani Noa, 2001 to 2003 to Cris Judd, and 2004 to 2014 to Marc Anthony — Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015.

Lopez and Anthony, 49, have twins Max and Emme, 13, and Affleck and Garner, 53, have Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“I’ve only been able to stop being so terrified in the last four years because I’ve realized I won’t die without work,” the star of The Last Duel revealed.

“Being a good father comes first.”

Being a good man is the second most important thing.

Also, he’s a nice guy.

And, you know, ostensibly, a good husband.

