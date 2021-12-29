Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Future Wedding Planning

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Potential Future Wedding Planning

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already have an idea of how they want their dream wedding day to look, according to a source exclusively revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Despite the fact that the Hustlers actress, 52, is still without a ring on her finger, she and Argo director, 49, have big plans for the future.

According to the source, “Both Ben and Jen want their wedding to be an elaborate statement of their love story for their friends and family.”

“They genuinely want [everyone]to enjoy themselves.”

“They want it to be intimate but immaculate,” says the couple.

Lopez and the Oscar winner were previously engaged in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance in April, shortly after Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez left her.

The Gigli co-stars walked the Venice International Film Festival red carpet for the first time in nearly 20 years in September.

“For J Lo and Ben, things are only getting better.

They’re head over heels in love, and it’ll only be a matter of time before they’re officially engaged,” a source hinted at the time.

“They’re both in it for the long haul and want to spend the rest of their lives together.”

They haven’t considered the possibility that it won’t work out in the long run.”

A month later, Affleck told Extra that “life is good” and that he was “very happy” with how his relationship with the “Get Right” singer was progressing.

More recently, the Tender Bar actor opened up to WSJ Magazine about getting a second chance with his former flame, saying that there were some aspects of their relationship he’d rather keep private.

“I’ve been very fortunate in my life in that I’ve had second chances, and I’m well aware that others don’t even get first chances.”

In my professional life, I’ve had a few second chances.

“As a human being, I’ve had second chances,” Affleck said in the January 2022 issue.

“Life is challenging, and we are constantly failing and, hopefully, learning from our mistakes.”

The second chance is the one thing you absolutely must have in order to take advantage of the opportunities that come with it.

That’s something I’ve tried to take advantage of.

I haven’t always been successful, but when I have, it has worked out.

