Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Holiday Travel Plans

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are excited for the holidays.

“They are still planning on spending Christmas together and want to make it as special as possible for the kids,” a source tells ET.

Both Affleck and Lopez have children from previous marriages; the actor has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and the singer has Emme and Max, 13-year-old twins, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

While the couple, who first dated in the early 2000s and rekindled their romance earlier this year, doesn’t “know exactly what they will be doing,” a source says that “they want all of their kids to be together for the holiday if possible and do something just the two of them as well.”

According to the source, “Ben is planning something special for Jennifer as a Christmas gift,” and Lopez is “excited” because she “has always loved Christmas and cannot wait to spend it with Ben.”

The couple’s holiday plans were revealed on the same day that Affleck, 49, discussed his hopes for being a good father and partner.

He told WSJ Magazine, “The most important thing is to be a good father, and the second most important thing is to be a good man.”

Also, he’s a nice guy.

Also, ostensibly, a good husband.

“Hopefully,” says the author.

While Affleck remained largely silent about his rekindled romance with Lopez, telling the magazine that “it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” he did speak about second chances, which he considers “very lucky” to have received both personally and professionally.

“I’m well aware that other people aren’t given first chances,” he says.

“In my career, I’ve had a few second chances.

As a human, I’ve been given second chances.

Life is challenging, and we constantly fail, hopefully learning from our mistakes.”

“The second chance is the one thing you really need to take advantage of the opportunities provided by that growth.”

“I’ve definitely tried to capitalize on it,” Affleck adds.

“I haven’t always been successful, but when I have, they have become defining aspects of my life.”

