Jennifer Lopez Appears to Make a Subtle Reference to Ben Affleck in the 'Cozy' Film

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted a new coat, but fans were quick to notice a possible reference to her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

“Cozy morning in my Super Puff,” the 52-year-old “Jenny From the Block” singer captioned a photo of herself relaxing in a white Aritzia puffer jacket on Tuesday, December 21.

But it was the object in her hand that piqued fans’ interest: a coffee mug with the letter “B” engraved on it.

Fans of J Lo know that no one in her immediate family has a name that begins with the letter “B.” Her 13-year-old twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, are named Max and Emme, and her sisters’ names both begin with the letter “L.” Her mother, on the other hand, is named Guadalupe Rodrguez.

After Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, the Hustlers actress and the Oscar winner, 49, rekindled their romance earlier this year.

From 2002 to 2004, the JLo Beauty founder and the Argo director worked together.

The Marry Me actress said last month that she would “100%” consider getting married again in the future.

“You know me, I’m a romantic, and I always have been,” she said on the Today show in November.

“Of course, I still believe in happily ever after.”

The New York City native has been married three times: from 1997 to 1998 to Ojani Noa, from 2001 to 2003 to Cris Judd, and from 2004 to 2014 to Anthony, 53.

From 2005 to 2018, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner.

Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, are the couple’s daughters, and Samuel, 9, is their son.

The Good Will Hunting star hinted earlier this month that another walk down the aisle isn’t out of the question.

“Being a good father is the most important thing,” he told WSJ Magazine in the January 2022 issue.

“Being a good man is the second most important thing.

Also, he’s a nice guy.

Also, ostensibly, a good husband.

“I’m hoping.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively after the Deep Water star and Lopez made their red carpet debut in September that the couple was seriously considering their future together.

“They are overjoyed to be living this real-life fairy tale, and they plan to get engaged — and then married — as soon as possible.”

