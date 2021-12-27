Jennifer Lopez believes that ‘loving many different people’ is possible.

Throughout her career, Jennifer Lopez has been linked to a slew of well-known men.

Actor Ben Affleck is the man she’s currently dating.

Lopez has previously stated that she believes it is possible to love many different people throughout one’s lifetime.

More on her celebrity relationships and what she said about loving many people can be found below.

After ending their relationship in 2004, Lopez and Affleck reunited.

Affleck hasn’t said much about how they reconnected, but he says it’s “a great story,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

“It’s difficult to say who benefits more without getting into gory details,” Affleck says.

“All I have to say is that I’m very happy to be in such good health.”

It’s also a good story.

This is a fantastic tale.

And who knows, maybe I’ll tell you one day.

I’ll jot down everything.

Then I’m going to set fire to it.”

Lopez has been in a number of publicized serious relationships.

Her romances with Marc Anthony, a singer, and Alex Rodriguez, a former Yankees baseball player, were always in the news.

Lopez, who has three marriages under her belt, once told Redbook magazine that she believes it is possible to love a lot of people.

She also discussed her marriage to Anthony at the time.

“I think you can love a lot of different people,” Lopez tells the publication in a 2010 interview. “But that’s not the same as what makes a great life partner, which Marc is for me.”

“You have magic in a bottle when you love someone so much that you’re willing to work hard to improve yourself, and that other person is willing to do the same for you.”

This isn’t easy to come by.”

Lopez continued by saying that her friendship with Anthony had inspired her.

She claims she was motivated to improve herself and live her best life.

Lopez says in a Redbook interview, “He inspires me to be better at everything.”

“I’ve become a better mother, singer, performer, friend, and wife.”

A marriage is a long commitment, and you must like the person as much as you lust after or love them.

First and foremost, you must be friends.”

Lopez acknowledges that her romantic relationships garner a lot of attention, but she claims that this isn’t her primary focus in life.

Max and Emme, her two children, are her primary focus.

She told Redbook that having kids changed her life…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.