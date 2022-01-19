Jennifer Lopez claims Marc Anthony assisted her in overcoming insecurity.

Jennifer Lopez claims that Marc Anthony aided her in overcoming insecurities.

Celebrities are often thought to be self-assured, but this isn’t always the case.

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she has battled insecurity for a long time.

JLo is well-known for her roles as an actor, singer, and dancer, but she admits that she didn’t always trust her abilities.

Here’s what she revealed about Marc Anthony, her ex-husband, and how he helped her overcome her insecurity.

After receiving constant criticism, Lopez claims she became insecure about her voice and acting abilities.

Lopez admits to having low self-esteem in an interview with Ross King.

Lopez says, “For so many years in the media, I took a beating [for my singing voice].”

“I believe it helped me overcome my insecurities.”

I’ve always wanted to be a singer and have performed as both a dancer and a singer.

But once you’re out there, people start judging you for it and dissecting you.”

Lopez talked about how her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, helped her feel secure again in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan.

He gave her the boost she needed to move forward and believe in herself, she says.

“My biggest insecurity was my singing,” Lopez says.

“Even though I’d sold 70 million records, I had the feeling that I wasn’t very good at this.”

And while I was married to Marc, he was instrumental in my recovery.

‘You’re the only one holding yourself back from reaching your full potential as a singer,’ he kept telling me.

‘You must let go.’

Lopez tells Cosmopolitan that she began to recognize her worth as an artist when she was in her early twenties.

Lopez admits, “I was always so insecure.”

“Then, little by little, I grew up and realized, ‘Wait a minute, this isn’t a fluke,'” she says.

I’m not a blunder; I work my tail off.

And I’m well-aware of what I’m doing.”

Lopez also claims that Anthony taught her how to deal with the press.

She used to be overwhelmed by all of the media attention, but Anthony taught her how to keep her privacy while also being a public figure.

While she was a celebrity, she learned how to live her best life.

During her interview with Graham Norton, Lopez says, “I think [Marc Anthony] has a totally different approach to fame, I guess.”

“Or celebrity, I’m not sure.”

To our work, or, as we like to call it, our business.

You are free to pursue your professional goals.

You’re free to do whatever you want,…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.