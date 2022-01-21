Jennifer Lopez claims that after she cried about being rejected, her mother told her to ‘toughen up.’

Jennifer Lopez is still at the top of her game and is adored by fans around the world.

She has, however, faced rejection before.

She once told a story about being passed over for a job opportunity she really wanted.

Here’s what JLo had to say about how her mother reacted when she cried.

Lopez expresses gratitude to her parents for the lessons she learned from them.

Her mother and father taught her how to “hustle” and keep working toward her goals, according to her.

Lopez claims in her book True Love that her parents instilled in her the value of hard work.

She claims that they hustled and worked hard to support their family and send Lopez and her sisters to good schools.

They instilled in her the importance of working hard to make a living, but that once you have enough money to live, you should continue to work hard.

Lopez claims she does not sit back and take it easy despite having more than enough money.

Her parents taught her to work hard even after she had achieved her goals and was financially secure.

Her mother worked two jobs, and her father worked nights at an insurance company, she says.

Lopez claims that her mother raised her to be strong and self-sufficient.

Lopez says in a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight (via People), “She wanted us to be independent.”

“She never wanted us to have to rely on a man for anything because that’s how she was raised.”

When she was upset about work, she was reminded of this lesson.

Lopez said in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan that she called her mother crying because she didn’t get a solo.

Her mother, on the other hand, would not allow her to wallow in her grief.

Her daughter needed to pick herself up and try again, she said.

“My mother gave me some sound career advice,” Lopez says.

“I went to my first show in Europe when I first started.

‘You’re in a tough business,’ she said after I called crying because I didn’t get a solo.

‘Don’t call me a crybaby any longer; toughen up.’

