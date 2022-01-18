Jennifer Lopez claims that she despises being ignored in relationships.

Jennifer Lopez claims that she dislikes being ignored in relationships.

The media frequently focuses on celebrity relationships.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, does not want that kind of attention.

She previously stated that she prefers to receive attention from the person she is dating.

When she’s in a relationship, Lopez says she doesn’t like being ignored.

Here’s what else JLo said.

Lopez discussed her romantic relationships in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan.

She claims that being with the right person is important to her because she believes she “brings a lot to the table,” and that she has “high standards” when it comes to choosing a partner.

“I have my own set of high expectations for what I look for in a partner and how I want to be treated,” Lopez says.

“I bring a lot to the table,” says the narrator.

I’m not referring to material things, but rather to what I have to offer as a person—love, loyalty, and all the other qualities that make a good relationship.”

Lopez tells the publication that when she’s dating someone, she puts her whole heart and soul into the relationship.

She does not appreciate it when her partner ignores her.

Lopez was dating choreographer Casper Smart (also known as Beau) at the time of the interview.

She claims to have discussed being ignored with him.

Lopez tells Cosmopolitan, “I remember telling Beau early on how I have a real button on being ignored.”

“And he said, ‘Listen, if someone ignores you, forget about them.'”

They don’t deserve your time, but it’s amusing.’

We try to get it in a negative way sometimes when we don’t get it, you know?”

Lopez continues by saying that chasing down someone who ignores you can become a bad habit.

“It becomes a habit, and you wonder why you’re still doing it,” she says.

After ending her engagement to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, Lopez reunited with former fiancé Ben Affleck in 2020.

Lopez appears to be getting the attention she requires from Affleck right now.

The couple appears to be in love and determined to make things work out.

Affleck describes his relationship with Lopez as “beautiful” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. He doesn’t go into much detail about how they rekindled their romance, but he does express gratitude that they did.

He expresses his gratitude by saying, “I appreciate it.”

